Lee Financial Co Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lee Financial Co increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.6% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NEE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.55. 414,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,447,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

