Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after buying an additional 72,101 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,582. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10.

