Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000.

BIV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,030. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

