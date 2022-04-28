LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.54 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.26 EPS.

LMAT stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 175,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

