LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.961 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.73 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. 175,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.