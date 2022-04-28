Lendingblock Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (LND)

Lendingblock (LND) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $17,012.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00032078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00101898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,500,347 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

