Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-$14.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.12. Lennox International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.500-$14.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.10.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.99. The stock had a trading volume of 331,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,608. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $216.83 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.49 and its 200 day moving average is $287.36.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

