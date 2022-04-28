Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 383,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 78,557 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

