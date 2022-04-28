LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Get LG Display alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE LPL opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that LG Display will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.