Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to announce $141.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $143.21 million. Lightspeed Commerce reported sales of $82.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year sales of $543.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed Commerce.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.38. 1,025,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,604. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

