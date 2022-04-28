Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 15,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,773,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several research firms recently commented on LILM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Get Lilium alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.