Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,709. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $121.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.66.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.29.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.