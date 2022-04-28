Lingo Media (CVE:LM) Shares Up 5%

Lingo Media Co. (CVE:LM – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 215,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 720% from the average session volume of 26,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

Lingo Media Company Profile

Lingo Media Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, License of Intellectual Property, and Online and Offline Language Learning. The License of Intellectual Property segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

