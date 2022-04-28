Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $326.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,655.83 or 0.99834802 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 756,138,606 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.