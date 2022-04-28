Litecoin Price Tops $103.06 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and approximately $780.65 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $103.06 or 0.00259533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,171,056 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

