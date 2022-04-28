Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $225.78

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $225.78 and last traded at $226.45, with a volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

