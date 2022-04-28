Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $411,531.47 and $7,786.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,466,783 coins and its circulating supply is 23,391,357 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

