Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Short Interest Update

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, a growth of 774.4% from the March 31st total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Avenir Corp acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

