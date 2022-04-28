L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.42

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.42 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 141899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €339.00 ($364.52) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €458.00 ($492.47) to €339.00 ($364.52) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €260.00 ($279.57) to €282.00 ($303.23) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($467.74) to €450.00 ($483.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8681 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

About L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

