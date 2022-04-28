Loser Coin Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $537,600.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00042877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.96 or 0.07367157 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.