Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Reduced by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 5.2% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $5.57 on Thursday, hitting $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.57 and its 200-day moving average is $231.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

