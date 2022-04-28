Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading Down 2.5%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 919,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,139,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.74 million for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly made tea drinks, including milk tea, cheese tea, and fruit tea; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

