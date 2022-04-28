Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on LAZR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $12.73 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,314,750 and sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

