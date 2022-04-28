Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has been given a C$16.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.34% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.45.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$15.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

