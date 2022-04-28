Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 6,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 47,355 shares.The stock last traded at $13.38 and had previously closed at $13.50.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 251,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $699.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

