Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.500 EPS.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,183. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $458.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LXFR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $739,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Luxfer by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

