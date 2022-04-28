MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Tops $10.97 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $459,326.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00008907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

