Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Up 4.1%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.22). 26,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 28,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242.50 ($3.09).

The company has a market cap of £115.79 million and a P/E ratio of 39.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54.

Manolete Partners Company Profile (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

