Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.