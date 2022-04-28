Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.
