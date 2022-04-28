Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Marathon Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 15,786,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,223,248. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

