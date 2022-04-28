MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 15.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $2,791,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 390.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.76. 777,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,696. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $871.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.73.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

MarineMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.