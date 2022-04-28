Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.14

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 5272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

