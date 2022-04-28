Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MA stock traded up $17.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $378.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,828,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,905. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.59. The company has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Mastercard alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.94.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.