Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $50.58. 67,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $59.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

