Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Cowen

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

