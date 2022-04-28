Matrix AI Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $447,900.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $447,900.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

