MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Down 1.1%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.67). 13,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 76,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.74).
The company has a current ratio of 17.32, a quick ratio of 16.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.72 million and a PE ratio of -27.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 464.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 610.28.
About MaxCyte (LON:MXCT)
Featured Stories
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.