MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Down 1.1%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.67). 13,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 76,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.74).

The company has a current ratio of 17.32, a quick ratio of 16.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.72 million and a PE ratio of -27.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 464.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 610.28.

About MaxCyte (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

