McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.96.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.19. 3,548,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,118. The company has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.23. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.