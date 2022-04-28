McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at about $800,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 41.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

