Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

MFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.44. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,633,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

