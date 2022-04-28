Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 105.45%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after acquiring an additional 379,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

