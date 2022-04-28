MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Issues Earnings Results

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MD stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 691,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.06.
A number of research firms have commented on MD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.
About MEDNAX (Get Rating)
MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
