Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.720-$6.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Medpace also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.06 EPS.
MEDP traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.86. 435,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.54. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.48.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medpace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Medpace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medpace (MEDP)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.