Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.720-$6.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Medpace also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.06 EPS.

MEDP traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.86. 435,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.54. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medpace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Medpace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

