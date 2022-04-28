Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,770,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $88.11. The stock had a trading volume of 457,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,149,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $239.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

