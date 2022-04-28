Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $245,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 64,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,859,109. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.