Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $5.57 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,974. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

