Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.53.

NYSE:DE traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.47. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

