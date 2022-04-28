Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average of $111.48. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.