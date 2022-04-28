Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,167. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

