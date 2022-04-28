Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $7.34 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 90,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.30. 136,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,447. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

